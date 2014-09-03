Debate: Which team has better shot at playoff, Oregon or MSU?

It's hard to say this about a game in the second week of the season, but I look at the MSU-Oregon matchup as an elimination contest. The loser will likely have too much ground to make up to receive an invite to the College Football Playoff. If the Spartans lose, will their remaining schedule be enough to convince the playoff committee that they have the requisite wins to get in? If the Ducks lose, can they survive a tough Pac-12 schedule and run the table? These are very different teams but they're evenly matched. The strength of one is the other's weakness. MSU was 13-1 last season and returned seven starters on offense and five on defense. Oregon was 12-2 in 2013 and return the same number of starters on both sides of the ball. The Spartans are 0-2 lifetime in Eugene and haven't played a regular-season game on the West Coast since 2008 (lost to Cal), although they did beat Stanford in the Rose Bowl last January. I think Oregon's offense will prevail, 30-24.