Debate: Which NFL team is best fit for Navy's Keenan Reynolds?

NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein: To utilize Keenan Reynolds effectively, a team will have to have a plan for him and be willing to carve out a package for his talents while he transitions from quarterback into ... whatever he is going to be. Reynolds doesn't have the size to be your typical running back, but he did show off his impressive burst when operating from zone-read packages this week at East-West Shrine Game practices. Reynolds does look like he can catch the ball a little bit but might not be ready for a trip into the slot. Explosive running traits, highly productive, intelligent with an ability to work from packages involving him as a run-first quarterback? Hello, Chip Kelly and the San Francisco 49ers.