Debate: Which NFL prospect has most at stake in bowl season?

Derek Carr was my 57th-ranked senior before the start of the college season. I raised him to No. 33 at the midway point of the season and now have him in my top 10. Fresno State and Carr will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21, and you can be sure all 32 NFL teams will be there. His stats are off the charts: 48 TD passes, seven INTs, 77 percent completion rate this fall. Over two years, he has 85 TDs and 14 INTs. He can make all the throws and has better athletic ability than his brother David, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in 2002. USC is the best opponent Fresno State will have faced since Week 2 of the 2012 season, when the Bulldogs played at Oregon. In the spring, Carr measured 6-foot-2 3/4 and 209 pounds, and he had a very good shuttle time, which is an indication of athletic ability. He also ran under 4.7. This is the guy that I'm most interested in seeing, to see if I've got him too high or not high enough.