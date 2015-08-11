Debate: Which four teams will make the College Football Playoff?



Gil Brandt NFL.com

Ohio State, Auburn must endure early road tests

Ohio State plays at Virginia Tech in the opening game, and that is a very, very tough place to play. Virginia Tech beat Ohio State in Columbus last year, and OSU will be without four suspended players, including defensive end Joey Bosa. The rest of the Buckeyes' schedule is very favorable. The regular season ends at Michigan, but Ohio State gets Michigan State and Penn State at home.

I'm picking Auburn over Alabama out of the SEC. Four of Auburn's last five games are at home, including Alabama. The toughest road test for Auburn will be on Sept. 19 at LSU. Auburn returns 12 starters, four of whom are on offense, where Jeremy Johnson takes over at quarterback. Johnson didn't play a lot last year, but Auburn has an offensive system that's good for his skill set. Last year, Auburn posted five games with more than 500 yards of offense.

TCU has nine starters returning on offense -- including Trevone Boykin, who might be the best college QB in the country. The defense will need to be shored up, but head coach Gary Patterson does such a great job of coaching defense that he can overcome that fact. TCU opens on the road at Minnesota; the Horned Frogs also play at Oklahoma State and at Oklahoma before finishing the season at home vs. Baylor. The Baylor game might be the best chance to give TCU a run for its money.