Debate: Which draft prospect most reminds you of Von Miller?

Published: Feb 08, 2016 at 07:40 AM

There are precious few players like Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, but are there any prospects in the 2016 draft that could one day make a Miller-like impact in the NFL?

We asked our panel of experts to name a prospect who most reminds them of Miller. Here are their answers.

NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt: I think Ohio State's Joey Bosa reminds me most of Von Miller. The edge rushers in the draft made some money in the Super Bowl because of the way Denver's edge rushers were able to disrupt Cam Newton. I think finding edge rushers will become an even greater priority for teams in the draft. UCLA's Myles Jack also comes to mind -- he's such an athlete that he can play anywhere on the field. I'd rank Bosa first and Jack second in response to this question.

NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks: Eastern Kentucky's Noah Spence reminds me of Von Miller. He is a dynamic athlete with explosive first-step quickness and natural rush skills. Most importantly, he flashes the ability to "bend and burst" around the corner using a "dip-and-rip" move to get home. Given the challenge of slowing down a speed rusher with exceptional balance and body control, Spence could make a Miller-like impact off the edges.

NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein: There really is no comparable talent to Von Miller in this year's draft. The closest you could come would be Myles Jack from UCLA, but he's never been a full-time rusher and is more of a physical match than a pass-rush match. Leonard Floyd from Georgia has great upside as a rusher, but he lacks some of the play strength Miller had coming out. The best match with Miller is still in college football -- Texas A&M's Myles Garrett.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: I don't think there's anyone even remotely close to Von Miller in this draft class. Joey Bosa isn't nearly that bendy or twitchy. They have totally different body types. Noah Spence is gifted but he's not as long or as loose of an athlete as Miller.

CFB 24/7: Path to the Draft's Chase Goodbread:*Kyler Fackrell* of Utah State won't be a No. 2 overall pick like Miller, but he has loads of athleticism to get pressure off the edge. The former Aggies star has outstanding potential as an NFL pass rusher, particularly if he can add some size to further develop more power. Will he average 12 sacks in the regular season over his first five years in the NFL the way Miller has? Don't bet on it -- the next Von Miller might not be available anywhere in this draft -- but from a style standpoint, Fackrell's game is similar to the BroncosSuper Bowl hero's.

CFB 24/7: Path to the Draft's Chad Reuter: If former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee had been asked to attack the quarterback on every play, he might very well have been the nation's sack leader. Lee's athleticism is outstanding, and he's just scratching the surface of his potential. NFL coaches and teammates will help him hone his pass-rush skills to become a force in the backfield.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW