Debate: Which draft prospect most reminds you of Von Miller?

CFB 24/7: Path to the Draft's Chase Goodbread:*Kyler Fackrell* of Utah State won't be a No. 2 overall pick like Miller, but he has loads of athleticism to get pressure off the edge. The former Aggies star has outstanding potential as an NFL pass rusher, particularly if he can add some size to further develop more power. Will he average 12 sacks in the regular season over his first five years in the NFL the way Miller has? Don't bet on it -- the next Von Miller might not be available anywhere in this draft -- but from a style standpoint, Fackrell's game is similar to the BroncosSuper Bowl hero's.