Debate: Which CFB coach would you most like to play for?

There are numerous current CFB head coaches that I would want to play for if I were able to turn back time and be a player again. But, because I know this man, his character, and what he has provided me as a person, student, player and maturing adult, Duke coach David Cutcliffe more than fits the bill. Coach "Cut" was beginning his full-time coaching career when I was a player at Tennessee, but it was evident to all of us that he was special. When a player KNOWS that a coach really CARES about his overall welfare, that's when a player produces the most for that coach. Cutcliffe is that man, that coach. Added bonus? You win games! I love getting my character molded, and I love it even more when it's happening on teams that win, challenge for championships and go to bowl games, too. I'm not ashamed to say that I truly love David Cutcliffe. He's meant a great deal to me throughout my life starting at the age of 17, and it continues today. Thank you, coach!