Debate: What is the greatest play in college football history?

Published: Jul 09, 2015 at 05:19 AM
vince-young-070815-ts.jpg

» Greatest CFB Plays: Watch highlights and vote

Throughout the month of July, CFB 24/7 is allowing fans to determine the greatest college football play of all time.

With the 24-play, five-round tournament underway, we've asked our experts pick their favorite play among the greatest ever in college football. Here are their selections.

  • Gil Brandt NFL.com

  • VY's TD run capped epic championship showdown

I have watched many of these games live, but I don't go as far back as "Wrong Way Roy."

I had a hard time choosing between "Harvard Beats Yale" -- a game I attended to watch Calvin Hill, who later became the Dallas Cowboys' first-round draft choice -- and Texas vs. USC -- a game I also attended. To watch two great teams with so much football history is always special. That year, Texas fans, coaches and players felt cheated that Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy, beating out Texas QB Vince Young for the award. When the Texas defense stopped USC RB LenDale White on fourth down, and Young and Texas started their last-minute drive, nobody at the Rose Bowl sat down. When Young broke out of the pocket for the winning score, to me it became the greatest college game I've ever watched.

  • Chad Reuter NFL.com

  • Young's dash for glory has added significance

It's fourth-and-5, 26 seconds left, the ball's inside the 10-yard line ... and the 2005 national championship is on the line. There's not much else you could ask for to set up the top college football play of all time. Texas star quarterback Vince Young takes the shotgun snap, gives a cursory look into the end zone and takes off for the right side of the end zone. His long strides help him beat stumbling USC defensive end Frostee Rucker to paydirt, clinching the 2006 Rose Bowl victory over the Trojans and the Longhorns' first national championship since 1981. Other historic plays might be more spectacular, but none of them meant as much to the player, his team and his school.

  • Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com

  • Cal-Stanford 'Band' play deserves top billing

There are so many great options when it comes to this topic. If I had to choose just one play, I'd have to go with "the band is out on the field!!" play from the 1982 Cal-Stanford game.

The game was over ... yet it wasn't. There is so much to love about this play: the wild laterals, the band milling around the goal line and the amazing play-by-play call. While Mike Silver surely disagrees (Cal alum), this is the greatest play in college football history.

With apologies to Doug Flutie's iconic Hail Mary touchdown to upset Miami, the nod here goes to Lindsay Scott's 92-yard touchdown catch to lift Georgia's comeback win over archival Florida in 1980. It had championship implications, as the undefeated Bulldogs went on to win the national title. It also spurred the greatest radio call in college football history by fabled Bulldogs radio voice Larry Munson, which was actually better in the aftermath of the touchdown than it was during the play.

  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Lucky to have witnessed 'Statue of Liberty' play live

Greatest play in college football history?! A subjective choice to be made, thus, a definitive answer will not emerge.

But, since you asked, and I was there ... the Boise State "Statue of Liberty" play vs. Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl wins for me. The set-up (Boise State vs. MIGHTY Oklahoma!), the game itself (Boise State controls much of the game until OU goes ahead on a late pick-six), and the final drive (Boise State's poise, use of an incredible hook-and-lateral on a fourth-and-long to set up the tying TD), and finally ... the play itself. On a two-point conversion try -- win or lose on one last play -- OU took a timeout after seeing Boise State's offensive set. Boise State did not waver, kept the two-point play on and ... "Statue of Liberty"! Jared Zabransky's terrific ball handling and sleight of hand to All-America RB Ian Johnson helped Boise State pull of the greatest play in college football history. And I was lucky enough to be there to see it.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW