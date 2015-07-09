Debate: What is the greatest play in college football history?

But, since you asked, and I was there ... the Boise State "Statue of Liberty" play vs. Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl wins for me. The set-up (Boise State vs. MIGHTY Oklahoma!), the game itself (Boise State controls much of the game until OU goes ahead on a late pick-six), and the final drive (Boise State's poise, use of an incredible hook-and-lateral on a fourth-and-long to set up the tying TD), and finally ... the play itself. On a two-point conversion try -- win or lose on one last play -- OU took a timeout after seeing Boise State's offensive set. Boise State did not waver, kept the two-point play on and ... "Statue of Liberty"! Jared Zabransky's terrific ball handling and sleight of hand to All-America RB Ian Johnson helped Boise State pull of the greatest play in college football history. And I was lucky enough to be there to see it.