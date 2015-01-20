Debate: Should Bucs draft Jameis Winston with No. 1 pick?

I would feel good enough drafting Winston No. 1 overall if the Bucs are going to stick with their current offensive system. I have few, if any, questions about Winston's on-the-field ability and believe he would be a good fit, given his remarkable anticipation and ease with throwing to big receivers, like the ones the Bucs have in Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans. I know the interceptions increased in 2014, but Winston's admission that he was cognizant he forced throws -- because he wanted to rather than because he had to -- tells me he knows exactly what he's doing with every throw. His off-the-field issues will be scrutinized, but I think once GM Jason Licht and coach Lovie Smith sit down with Winston, they'll be much more comfortable with his personality and be OK with what he will do with his time away from the facility.