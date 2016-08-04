DeAndre Hopkins motivated; plus Joey Bosa, Chip Kelly, more

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS NEWS: Joey Bosa won't budge. Unless third overall pick Joey Bosa gets antsy, it doesn't appear his holdout will end anytime soon. His people are dug in, wanting his $17 million bonus to come in one payment upon his signing a deal, according to a source close to the player. The Chargers, according to GM Tom Telesco, plan to pay the guarantee in two payments -- one (the heftier portion) upon signing, the other in March. Some teams use this method to pace cash flow. Either way, he gets all of the $17 million. Telesco said the team isn't giving in because other players wanted their bonuses up front like Bosa, but the team refused and players eventually came to terms. To change course for a player now would be a bad look for management, Telesco said. A handful of players told me this is not the issue for which Bosa should stand his ground. They get it, but it's a bad look for both sides. In a separate note, tight end Antonio Gates, entering his 14th season, told me this, in all likelihood, is his last training camp. -- S.W.