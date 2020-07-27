Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Deandre Baker's young NFL career has been put on hold.

The Giants cornerback was placed on the Commissioner's/Exempt List following several felony charges, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also placed on the Commissioner's/Exempt List following similar charges from the same incident.

Per league policy, players on the Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities if permitted by the club.

Baker, a second-year player out of Georgia and former first-round pick, was allegedly involved in an altercation at a party in Miami on May 13 at which he is alleged to have committed armed robbery and aggravated assault, for which he was charged with four felony counts of armed robbery and four felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar was also alleged to be present and was also charged with four felony counts of armed robbery, according to Broward County court records.

In a warrant issued for their arrest prior to them turning themselves in in May, Baker and Dunbar are alleged to have stolen $12,400 and four watches valued at a total of $61,100, and to have been armed with semi-automatic firearms.

Dunbar changed his legal representation earlier this month from attorneys Michael Grieco and Michael Weinstein, to Andrew Rier, per court records. The cornerback spent his first five seasons in Washington before he was traded to Seattle in the offseason.