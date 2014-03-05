DE Kony Ealy advised not to run 40 at Mizzou pro day

Ealy ran only a 4.92 40-yard dash, placing him in the bottom half of the defensive line field at the combine, hence his consideration to run again. But the better indicator of explosiveness for linemen, the 10-yard split, was more impressive for Ealy at 1.66 seconds. Position drills are commonly the only level of pro-day participation for prospects who perform well across the board at the combine. That will allow Ealy to focus more on technique and direct instruction from the NFL coaches on hand at Missouri on March 20, rather than concern himself with physical testing.