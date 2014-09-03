DE Devonte Fields playing for community college

After being ousted from TCU, Fields' decision was not unlike that of former Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, who also was dismissed for disciplinary reasons. Both are talented third-year college players eligible for the 2015 draft, but with significant character concerns looming over any potential scouting evaluation for the draft. Both were faced with the choice of transferring to another FBS program, where they would have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules, or transfer to a smaller college to play immediately.