De'Anthony Thomas: Oregon should score 40 on Stanford

Published: Nov 04, 2013 at 12:56 PM

Oregon scored 42 points or more in all but two games last season, the exceptions being a 35-point performance in a Fiesta Bowl win over Kansas State and a 14-point performance in a loss to Stanford, a game that denied the Ducks the Pac-12 North and a likely berth in the BCS championship game.

Week 10: Things we learned

Jadeveon-Clowney-PQ-131102.jpg

From Jadeveon Clowney coming up empty again vs. Mississippi State to Ohio State's unsung tight end, here are the lessons we learned from the college football weekend. More ...

Thursday night, running back De'Anthony Thomas believes Oregon will make amends for that shocking tally, the Ducks' lowest in Pac-12 play under former head coach Chip Kelly.

Asked if the Cardinal can hold Oregon to 14 again, Thomas responded with something that's likely to end up on bulletin boards around the Farm.

"I don't think so," he said. "I feel like this team should put up 40."

The crazy thing is that new Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich probably wouldn't disagree with Thomas' statement, just with the way it was phrased.

In last season's overtime loss to Stanford, Oregon got just seven points out of two trips into the red zone. They also had two failed fourth-down conversions and two missed field goals. Of the Ducks' 14 possessions in regulation, six ended in Stanford territory.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was an erratic 21-of-37 passing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and a depleted defensive line allowed Stanford to hold the ball for 37:41.

"They just didn't get our best shot last year," Helfrich said at his press conference. "When you look back on the film, especially from an offensive standpoint, we didn't play very well. Certainly part of that is due to playing a quality opponent.

"A lot of the things we did, the opponent was irrelevant."

All season long, Oregon has stressed the idea of the faceless opponent, that it doesn't matter who is lined up on the other side of the ball. Against a Stanford defense loaded with future NFL players, that notion will be put to the test.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW