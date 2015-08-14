De'Andre Johnson enrolls at East Mississippi community college

And it starts in Scooba, Miss.
Johnson has enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, according to ESPN, after being dismissed from the Seminoles program last month for allegedly striking a woman in a bar. The former four-star recruit enrolled at FSU in January and competed in spring practice in the battle to replace former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston, who was chosen No. 1 overall in the NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The incident that led to Johnson being charged with misdemeanor battery was captured on security video at Yianni's bar in Tallahassee, Fla., and later released to the public. FSU dismissed Johnson, who had been indefinitely suspended, soon after video was released. Johnson could transfer to an FBS school after playing only one season at EMCC.
EMCC has won two consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association titles and is a destination for some of the most talented high school recruits in the south who do not meet initial academic standards to enroll in an FBS program. In other cases, players at four-year schools dismissed for disciplinary issues sometimes land at EMCC as well. Last year, after being dismissed at Clemson, quarterback Chad Kelly played for the Lions. Kelly is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly.