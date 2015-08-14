De'Andre Johnson enrolls at East Mississippi community college

EMCC has won two consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association titles and is a destination for some of the most talented high school recruits in the south who do not meet initial academic standards to enroll in an FBS program. In other cases, players at four-year schools dismissed for disciplinary issues sometimes land at EMCC as well. Last year, after being dismissed at Clemson, quarterback Chad Kelly played for the Lions. Kelly is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly.