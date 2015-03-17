DB impresses, DE disappoints at Oklahoma State pro day

Fifteen NFL teams were represented at Oklahoma State's pro-day event on March 12. Players worked out indoors on FieldTurf, and none of the players that competed had been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.
Defensive back Josh Furman (6-foot-1 1/4, 210 pounds), a transfer from Michigan, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 and 4.45 seconds. He had a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. He completed the short shuttle in 4.16 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.94 seconds. His hand measured 8 1/2 inches and he bench-pressed 225 pounds 18 times. Furman had a very good workout.
Scouts were disappointed Sam Wren, a defensive end who had undergone knee surgery, didn't show up for the pro day. A lot of scouts would have liked to take a look at him.