DB coaches from two teams check out fast-rising BC prospect

Representatives from 15 NFL teams -- including defensive backs coaches from the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts -- attended Boston College's pro day on March 16.
The workout was held indoors and run on FieldTurf.
Defensive end Mehdi Abdesmad -- 6-foot-5 3/4, 284 pounds -- had a 30-inch vertical and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.73 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.43 seconds.
Safety Justin Simmons -- 6-2 1/4, 202 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 and 4.53 seconds, and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Simmons had a very good pro-day workout, and helped his draft stock.
Defensive tackle Connor Wujciak -- 6-2 1/2, 294 -- stood on his numbers from the combine and did positional drills only.