DB Charles Sawyer out for Texas game, WR Vince Sanders back

It still remains unclear how long Ole Miss defensive back Charles Sawyer will be suspended following a DUI arrest last weekend, but it will apparently be one week at a minimum. Meanwhile, injured wide receiver Vince Sanders is primed to make his season debut against the Longhorns, according to clarionledger.com.
Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze has confirmed that Sawyer will not travel with the Rebels this weekend to face Texas. He was charged with DUI and running a stop sign on the Oxford, Miss., campus early Sunday morning. Sawyer is among the top NFL prospects in the Rebels' senior class.
Sanders broke his collarbone on the first day of fall camp in early August. Although Sanders is not considered the pro prospect that Sawyer is, he caught 39 passes for more than 500 yards last season as the Rebels' No. 2 receiver.
"He's in good shape," Freeze said of Sanders. "He's been running around and he's been in these games before, and he's catching the ball as well as ever. It's a little bit too early to say exactly how much, but I wouldn't hesitate to use him."