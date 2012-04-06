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Days numbered for S.F.'s Candlestick Park with 49ers leaving

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 11:43 PM

With the San Francisco 49ers planning to decamp for Santa Clara and their new $1.2 billion stadium in time for the 2014 season, it appears that their current home, Candlestick Park, is destined to be demolished.

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The president of the company handling redevelopment of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard confirmed the plans on Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

"If and when the 49ers abandon Candlestick, we will initiate discussions with the city to accelerate plans to demolish the stadium," said Kofi Bonner, Lennar Urban's president.

Candlestick Park opened in 1960. The 49ers have played there since 1971. Baseball's San Francisco Giants played at Candlestick until 1999, when the team moved into its new stadium, now called AT&T Park.

Bonner said the Candlestick site will eventually contain 6,000 new homes as part of a redevelopment project.

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