Days numbered for S.F.'s Candlestick Park with 49ers leaving

With the San Francisco 49ers planning to decamp for Santa Clara and their new $1.2 billion stadium in time for the 2014 season, it appears that their current home, Candlestick Park, is destined to be demolished.
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The president of the company handling redevelopment of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard confirmed the plans on Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Examiner.
"If and when the 49ers abandon Candlestick, we will initiate discussions with the city to accelerate plans to demolish the stadium," said Kofi Bonner, Lennar Urban's president.
Bonner said the Candlestick site will eventually contain 6,000 new homes as part of a redevelopment project.