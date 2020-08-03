Day after Jets release, G Brian Winters agrees to deal with Bills

Brian Winters didn't have to wait long to learn he'd be staying in the AFC East.

Winters has agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

A third-round pick out of Kent State in 2013, Winters was a mainstay on New York's offensive line for the majority of the last decade. The guard appeared in double-digit games in five of seven seasons with the Jets before his surprise release Sunday.