Bills G Jon Feliciano has surgery on torn pec, out indefinitely

The Bills set themselves up for continuity on the offensive line in 2020, but an injury in late July will force them to adjust.

Bills right guard Jon Felciano underwent surgery on Friday to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the team announced.

Feliciano, 28, was part of an offseason overhaul of the Bills' O-line before the 2019 season, joining left guard Quentin Spain and center Mitch Morse in Buffalo on free-agent deals. With tackles Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford solidifying their roles at an early age, the unit looked to be in great shape entering 2020. Only Ford missed a start out of the starting five in 2019, which was his rookie season.

Journeyman veteran Spencer Long, who was also a FA signing in the 2019 offseason, is thought to be the first option in Feliciano's absence. Remaining interior lineman on the Bills roster are Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Evan Boehm and undrafted rookies Brandon Walton and Marquel Harrell.