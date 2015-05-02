Day 3 surprises: T.J. Clemmings' fall to 4th round hard to explain

2. No call for Collins: Despite the unknowns about why and how LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins can assist Baton Rouge, La., police with a murder investigation, it was surprising to see the former All-SEC star and once-projected first-round pick fall entirely out of the draft. Before the day began, there was buzz that Collins might get the call. A lot of questions remain unanswered here, and obviously, no NFL club was investing a pick without more information. Now a free agent like scores of other undrafted prospects who will get a pittance of a contract, Collins and his agent now enter some very uncertain waters.