Day 3 NFL Combine winners, losers: Garrett up, Foster down

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Foster was expected to come out of the combine as a lock to hear his name called among the top 20 picks, but questions about his character following a surprising dismissal could send his stock tumbling. While some teams will attempt to sweep the incident under the rug due to Foster's spectacular play on tape, there are likely to be concerns raised about his professionalism, emotional control, and trustworthiness away from supervision. Considering the value teams place on character and professionalism, Foster's issues will need to be addressed before a team can buy into his potential as a blue-chip prospect.