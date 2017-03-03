Day 1 NFL Combine winners, losers: McCaffrey, Kamara impress

At wide receiver, the football world will have to wait to see if Clemson's Mike Williams can post a respectable 40 time as a big-bodied receiver. He told NFL Network's Total Access on Friday that he will be sitting out the 40 because he didn't have enough time to prepare. He added that he will run at his pro day. He is viewed as a 4.55 guy but a slower time could raise doubts about his ability to separate at the next level. Washington's John Ross is a blazer with polished receiving skills. He could boost his stock with a fast time and a dazzling workout that showcases his route-running ability. Keep an eye on USC's Juju Smith-Schuster in drills. He isn't expected to run fast, but he could impress scouts with better than anticipated route-running skills.