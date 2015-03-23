Davis: Todd Gurley could have Odell Beckham Jr.-like impact

"Todd Gurley is that player to me," Davis said when discussing his choice for this year's Beckham on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "He's electrifying, but because he had the knee injury people are still waiting for the medical. They expect him to be cleared from training camp is what I'm hearing. I think he's the type of player that you can put the ball in his hands or swing it out to him, hand it to him. He can be that (Beckham Jr.) type of a player, and that's why I'm going outside of the wide receiver group."