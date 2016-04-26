 Skip to main content
Davis mock draft 7.0: Chiefs snag speedster WR

Published: Apr 26, 2016
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

My top-rated QB (by an eyelash) in this year's draft, Goff represents the new "Face of the Franchise" for the Rams as they make a splashy return to the City of Angels. I believe that Carson Wentz fits their style of offense better, but all recent signs point toward Goff moving from Northern California to SoCal despite coach Jeff Fisher's past success with another I-AA QB named Steve McNair.

The Eagles have been very bold in the run up to the draft, making two separate deals to move from their original No. 13 position to No. 8 ( Miami Dolphins), and now to No. 2 ( Cleveland Browns) in order to take this year's "riser" (in the eyes of the public). From the moment Wentz's name is turned in to the commissioner, he will be on the clock toward being named the starter in Philadelphia. Wither Sam Bradford?

What a decision for the Chargers! The top-rated talent is still on the board for them -- both on offense (Tunsil) and defense (Jalen Ramsey) -- and the best defensive ends are all still available (Joey Bosa and DeForest Buckner). Ultimately, Tunsil is the pick due to trying to win right now with QB Philip Rivers ... but, it's hard to say that they went wrong if they pick any of the previously named players.

I know that most teams are loath to pick strictly for need, but in Dallas, defensive ends that can rush the passer are now a critical need with Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season. And, are they a lock to return and play well? No. The Cowboys take the Ohio State All-American after agonizing about taking his college teammate, RB Ezekiel Elliott, or Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey.

Yes, the speculation won't stop about the medical reports on his knee, but the Jaguars are a team that needs to win NOW. If they feel good about the final analysis from their team doctors, they select this multi-purpose playmaker and take aim at Houston and Indianapolis within their division.

Ramsey is the top-rated defender, and player, on many boards. The Ravens might have been targeting an OT or DE here, but with Ramsey on the board they are excited about taking him and using him all over their secondary.

The 49ers could easily go OT here (now that QB is no longer a possibility), but Buckner could be a force both in base defense and when he rushes the passer from inside in their nickel/sub packages. The 49ers could have an Oregon reunion with Buckner paired with last year's top pick, DE Arik Armstead.

The Browns would not be averse to moving down here, but if they stay, Stanley can start at right tackle immediately.

A pass rusher would be optimal for the Bucs, but Hargreaves is the top CB left on the board, and he can cover and tackle.

The Giants want to continue to keep QB Eli Manning upright and safe, and Conklin is a fighter who can ably man the right tackle position.

The makeover of the Bears' defense continues, and now Floyd will be able to settle into one job ... rushing the passer. Vic Fangio, the Bears' defensive coordinator, utilized Aldon Smith in that role as a rookie to great success in San Francisco.

I'm not sure a highly regarded defender did more to help himself than Rankins did with his week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. The Saints need help everywhere on defense.

I am very impressed by Elliott, and believe he could easily go in the top 10, but somehow he makes it down to this pick. The Dolphins grab him to continue to surround QB Ryan Tannehill with playmakers.

The Raiders are a team that in the past you could count on for a wild-card type selection (Robert Nkemdiche?). While that might still happen, even after acquiring CB Sean Smith in free agency, they grab another cornerback here.

Protect Marcus Mariota. Protect Marcus Mariota. Decker's selection helps that mantra, but I would not be surprised to see the Titans take a defensive back or trade back up into the top 10.

The Lions are seeking help for star DE Ziggy Ansah, and Dodd's best production might still lie ahead. Disrupting quarterbacks is the goal of any defense, and the Lions could have bookend pass rushers after this selection.

Lee is one of my favorite players in this year's draft, and I see coach Dan Quinn scheming to get this speedy, multi-dimensional player around the ball. He will be a three-down player for the Falcons.

Protecting QB Andrew Luck is something that the Colts will continue to stress, but they could use some help on the defensive side, too.

This Clemson defensive end can rush the passer from the DE/OLB position, and he plays the game with passion. They wouldn't take a QB here ... would they?!

If the Jets feel that they won't reach a deal with Ryan Fitzpatrick, it might be irresistible to pass on this big-armed prospect who has surprisingly good mobility for his nearly 6-foot-7 frame.

Reed is a tremendous run stopper, and I believe he will keep getting better as an inside pass rusher and help Washington deal with Dallas' great offensive line and heavy running attack.

My top-rated wide receiver, Coleman will need work on the NFL route tree. Coleman's speed, suddenness and ball skills downfield will help new QB Brock Osweiler and star WR DeAndre Hopkins put points on the board.

Throw out the stop watches and evaluate his production. Treadwell loves the game and is a big-time worker who competes very well for the ball in the air, and will give young QB Teddy Bridgewater more confidence to throw the ball downfield.

QB Andy Dalton will be happy with this selection. It helps shore up a depleted receiving corps, and gives him another player who can play the ball in the air very well and "uncover" at the end of routes. I still say Alabama C Ryan Kelly is in play here.

A confident player with some length, Burns can run and make plays on the ball downfield. He's needed to help the Steelers deal with the Bengals' A.J. Green and Ravens' Steve Smith.

Nkemdiche is uber-talented with question marks about off-field issues, but the Seahawks have not been shy about taking this type of player. Their environment is one in which players seem to thrive. Nkemdiche would be used all along the defensive front, exactly as Pete Carroll wants to do with his defensive linemen (such as Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril).

The Packers get their inside, downhill thumper, and Clay Matthews gets to move back to outside linebacker on a permanent basis. The Pack's overall defense gets better.

KC really struggled in the playoffs after losing WR Jeremy Maclin, and this blazer from Notre Dame will help by opening the field for Maclin, TE Travis Kelce and RB Jamaal Charles.

What's better than adding a pass rusher in free agency like Chandler Jones? Doubling down with a pass rusher in the draft. Spence's off-field issues are well-documented, but this is another organization in which players with past troubles can excel if they put in the work.

With free agency looming for Kawann Short and Star Lotulelei, the Panthers get a great value pick here in the big bruiser from the Crimson Tide.

Inside pressure is key to freeing up the great edge rushers of the Broncos, and Billings uses tremendous strength to hold the point of attack against the run and pushes the pocket rushing the passer. If the Broncos opt for offensive line here, Kansas State's Cody Whitehair might get his name called.

