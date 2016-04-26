Davis mock draft 7.0: Chiefs snag speedster WR

The Eagles have been very bold in the run up to the draft, making two separate deals to move from their original No. 13 position to No. 8 ( Miami Dolphins), and now to No. 2 ( Cleveland Browns) in order to take this year's "riser" (in the eyes of the public). From the moment Wentz's name is turned in to the commissioner, he will be on the clock toward being named the starter in Philadelphia. Wither Sam Bradford?