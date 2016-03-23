Davis mock draft 3.0: Wentz falls to 49ers

Published: Mar 23, 2016 at 06:31 AM
Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

I know that the smart money is still on OT Laremy Tunsil to go here, but DC Dick LeBeau's ideas and creativity on how to use this talented player might win the day for a secondary screaming for help.

The Browns are going to study QBs from every angle, both veteran free agents and prospects. And, if they pass on a QB here, they don't pass on perhaps the top player in the draft who can play right tackle right away and, eventually, left tackle.

Towering? Yes, but he plays with excellent leverage and can work inside, too.

If we take owner Jerry Jones at his word, a QB will not be drafted here. The DL needs retooling, and Bosa is ideal for the Cowboys and their needs.

Coming off of September knee surgery, Jack looked tremendous last week at UCLA's pro day, so much so that he locked down top-5 status and will be counted on to make big plays immediately for the Jags.

QB Joe Flacco has been signed to another big contract, and needs to be protected. Stanley will be counted on to do exactly that with his great feet and pass-blocking skills.

With his athleticism, size and arm talent, this young man fits what Chip Kelly wants in a QB. I think his decision making will be on par, too.

I know that the Eagles have made plenty of recent moves at QB with Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel, but Goff fits new HC Doug Pederson's system very well, and he would be the QB of the near future for the Eagles to build around.

The Bucs brought in Brent Grimes in free agency, but you cannot have enough cover guys in the NFL today, and Hargreaves is awfully talented.

The Giants have always loved their pass rushers, and Dodd's production in college will be heavily scrutinized (one-year wonder?), but NY is banking on his Ziggy Ansah-type potential.

I know HC John Fox recently praised his current RBs, but I also know that Elliott has the talent to help the Bears immediately in the same ways that Matt Forte did: running, catching, blocking.

If the Saints used 90 percent of their picks on defense, it would be understandable. Starting with this former Louisville Cardinal is a good idea in rebuilding from inside out.

The loss of Olivier Vernon in free agency can be mitigated by this excellent, determined, tough player who can make plays, and helps ease the pressure on DE Cameron Wake.

The Raiders struck gold last year with a first-round WR from Alabama in Amari Cooper. They go back to the same campus for a DT that stuffs the run, and will provide good pressure inside.

If HC Jeff Fisher believes that he can win with Case Keenum, Nick Foles, or Sean Mannion, then he will want to get them help on the perimeter. Coleman is a long receiver who can fly.

The Lions saw potential from RB Ameer Abdullah last season and believe this mauler can help him realize it.

HC Dan Quinn loves speed on defense, and Lee gives him that, as well as scheme versatility. He will be a three-down player.

The run on Big Ten players continues as Decker will be tasked with helping QB Andrew Luck stay healthy, and that means blocking Houston's J.J. Watt.

Fits the profile of what Rex Ryan wants in a DL -- huge and talented. And, Rex has never shied away from a challenge of motivating a potentially great player.

His speed and edge-rushing skills add to an already good Jets defense that came so close to making the playoffs in 2015.

His strength is the first thing that gets talked about, but don't underestimate his athleticism. Washington will be happy to utilize both in the middle of its defense.

There was going to be plenty of debate about a QB here, but GM Rick Smith signed Brock Osweiler from Denver, and in the form of another bonus, he speeds things up on offense with this pick.

QB Teddy Bridgewater's development will be aided by this big target on the outside. He knows how to fight for the ball, and finds the end zone well, too.

The Bengals have some uncertainty at WR, and this fast-improving youngster will be counted on to provide QB Andy Dalton some assistance.

The secondary needs help. Apple will provide the speed, and toughness that Pittsburgh values.

Pete Carroll does not mind using his big guys both inside and at DE in 3-4 schemes. The loss of Brandon Mebane is eased with this selection and some work in free agency.

The Packers want to get stronger down the middle of their defense, and Ragland provides the thump needed to compete with Minnesota's Adrian Peterson.

You don't want to draft strictly for need, but with the loss of Sean Smith in free agency, KC hopes that Jackson has a similar rookie season to last year's top pick, Marcus Peters.

Talented, talented, talented. The Cardinals will do their homework on him, and if they get comfortable with him, they won't hesitate to select him.

He can play tackle or guard, but Panthers have an immediate need at tackle.

Brock Osweiler's departure was a surprise, but John Elway made a move for Mark Sanchez to be a place holder while they work to develop this Osweiler lookalike (height/build).

