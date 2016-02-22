Davis mock draft 1.0: Cowboys boost D with Bosa

Published: Feb 22, 2016 at 11:23 AM
Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss: Tunsil is the best offensive lineman in the draft. It's a priority for the Titans to protect QB Marcus Mariota.

Jared Goff - QB, Cal: Goff still needs to add some heft, but he can sling it, and will benefit working with head coach Hue Jackson.

Jalen Ramsey - DB, Florida State: Ramsey is arguably the best athlete in the draft. He might be used to take Eric Weddle's spot as a playmaking safety.

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: Bosa has a tremendous package of size, strength, speed, and a motor that refuses to shut off. Dallas delays selecting a QB.

Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida: In a win or else year for the Jags, this Gator helps them slow down the flyers in Indy and Houston.

Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame: The Ravens need to keep upgrading their offensive line, and Stanley provides a significant start.

Jaylon Smith - LB, Notre Dame: Smith's injury in the Fiesta Bowl complicates his evaluation, but he is tremendous. Without the injury, he's in play in the top three.

Myles Jack - LB, UCLA: Word is Jack's rehab is coming along just fine. Best thing that happened to him and Jaylon Smith? Todd Gurley's recovery from his knee injury and super rookie season.

DeForest Buckner - DE, Oregon: Buckner looks like a hoops power forward, but can bend and play with leverage and strength.

Ezekiel Elliot - RB, Ohio State: I think that there is a "Running Back Renaissance" occurring in football, even in the NFL. The best running back in college football can run with power, speed and catch the ball.

A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama: Robinson must continue to work on playing hard every down, and Bears DC Vic Fangio knows how to get the best out of him.

Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama: Reed might be the best defensive tackle vs. the run in the draft, but I think he will provide inside pressure vs. the pass, as well.

Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: A left tackle in college, if selected, he would be ticketed to start at right tackle.

Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson: Alexander was really impressive down the stretch as the Tigers played their way into the national title game. He provides talent and verve.

Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: The Rams run to the podium if this talented passer somehow slips this far. Think it can't happen? What number selection was Aaron Rodgers his draft year?

Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: Some want to dismiss him as a "one-year wonder," but others see Dodd as just beginning to approach his potential. He was a terror vs. Alabama in the championship game.

Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama: Ragland can do it all. He provides the stoutness needed to play inside, and has the agility to rush the passer, as well. Head coach Dan Quinn will use him creatively.

Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State: Someone has to try to block J.J. Watt in the AFC South, and Conklin -- a former walk on -- plays with toughness and fight.

Robert Nkemdiche - DT, Ole Miss: Nkemdiche has a few off-field questions to answer, but Rex Ryan has never been fearful of coaching talented players with a few flaws.

Leonard Floyd - LB, Georgia: Floyd is an excellent edge/speed rusher. He will benefit from the tremendous interior players on the Jets roster.

Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville: Some scouts see inconsistent tape, but he was a monster during Senior Bowl week, and Washington needs to get better against the run (31st in 2015).

Vernon Butler - DT, Louisiana Tech: Butler has the abilty to move up and down the line, and had no problems with the big stage of the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss: There are concerns about Treadwell's straight-line speed, but the Vikings are seeking more targets for their young quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor: The Bengals might be losing a couple of key wide receivers, and Coleman has a chance to develop into the speed threat that helps stretch the field.

Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: Apple is another good cover guy who improved each year in school, and fits a big need for the Steelers.

Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson: The Seahawks can never have too many guys that can rush the passer.

Kenny Clark - DT, UCLA: With questions looming about B.J. Raji's return, this big man can plug into the middle of the Packers' defense.

Noah Spence - OLB, Eastern Kentucky: Spence fits the scheme well, and adds to Kansas City's riches of pass rushers. Momentum is growing for him after a stellar week at the Senior Bowl.

Darron Lee - OLB, Ohio State: Lee is in the mold of an Arizona defender -- fast, versatile, and can tackle and cover.

Vonn Bell - S, Ohio State: The Panthers want to get younger and faster at safety, and Bell's coverage skills are vital in the NFC South.

Hunter Henry - TE, Arkansas: Yes, Owen Daniels was excellent during the Super Bowl run, but the trade for Vernon Davis did not yield dividends.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.