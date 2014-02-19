Davis: Mike Evans 'fits perfectly' with Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Media draft analyst Charles Davis said big and physical Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans would be a good fit to work with big and physical Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Davis told Pittsburgh's KDKA-FM that Evans "fits perfectly" with the Steelers, who have the No. 15 pick in the draft. Davis compared Evans -- listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds by A&M -- with former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress in terms of playing style, calling Evans "a longer version" of Burress.
Davis did say he had some concerns about Evans' speed.
"My concern about Mike Evans is, what does he actually run?" Davis said. "Because those long-strider guys, sometimes you get mesmerized by them, and you think that maybe they're either going faster than you thought, or sometimes you think they're not as fast as I thought.
"I've been told -- and we will see at the combine -- that he could run a high 4.4 time. And if that's the case, then game, set, match, off he goes."
Davis said he also likes Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin (6-5, 235), another big, physical wide receiver, as a potential selection for the Steelers. But he also questions whether that's too early a pick to use on Benjamin.
Benjamin and Evans left school after their sophomore seasons. Both redshirted as true freshmen. Evans was more productive (151 receptions to 84 for Benjamin), but Benjamin had 19 TD receptions to Evans' 17.
NFL Media draft analyst Bucky Brooks has Evans as his No. 3 receiver in the draft, saying, "Some scouts view Evans as a Vincent Jackson clone on the perimeter."
Benjamin is an athletic marvel who has been knocked for his consistency and focus. He will make a difficult one-handed catch against two defenders, then on the next series, he will drop a pass with no one around him.
