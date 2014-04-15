Davis: Khalil Mack better fit for Texans than Jadeveon Clowney

The 2014 NFL Draft is bound to have a few surprises, but it would be a shock to just about everybody if the Houston Texans selected somebody other than Jadeveon Clowney or a top quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Sure, there are names being thrown out there such as Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson, but let's face it -- unless the team trades back in the draft, there's little chance the Texans pass up one of the most talented players in the draft or their future franchise quarterback.