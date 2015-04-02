Davis: Five trades I'd like to see in first round of 2015 NFL Draft

Seahawks trade into first round with Texans (No. 16) to draft Todd Gurley

The skinny: Now, I have Gurley going to the Falcons at No. 8 in my latest mock draft, but let's say they go up and get Williams, and Gurley is still on the board as we approach the midway point of the first round. I don't see Gurley getting past the Chargers at No. 17, so with Collins off the board for Houston thanks to the Steelers' trade-up, would GM Rick Smith be open to a move down? The Seahawks don't have a pick in the first round this year (they gave that up in the Jimmy Graham trade), so a first-rounder for next year would have to be included in a deal with Houston. I know Seattle just re-upped with Marshawn Lynch, but what a great backup and eventual replacement Gurley could be for Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Gurley is a perfect fit for their style on offense. He's my No. 1 RB in the draft and an electrifying talent. Gurley and Beast Mode on the same team? Yeah, that would be fun to watch.