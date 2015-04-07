Davis: Breshad Perriman viable first-round option for Dolphins

After making a big splash in free agency on the defensive side of the ball with the signing of Ndamukong Suh, the Miami Dolphins might be inclined to use their first-round pick this year on a wide receiver for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
While the top two receivers in the draft, Alabama's Amari Cooper and West Virginia's Kevin White, should be off the board by the time the Dolphins are on the clock with the No. 14 overall pick, Louisville's DeVante Parker and Central Florida's Breshad Perriman could be available to them. Miami has shown interest in both players, and many consider them to be third- and fourth-best options at the position.
If Parker is still on the board, NFL Media analyst Charles Davis said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" that he's the obvious choice for them.
However, Davis also said that he's not convinced Parker will still be available when Miami is on the clock.
So, what happens when the obvious choice is no longer an option?
"(My fellow 'Path to the Draft' analysts) did mention Breshad Perriman, who is rising in this draft," Davis said. "He could very well be a viable option there."
Parker is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the draft by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, and his value seems to only grow stronger. While Arizona State's Jaelen Strong and even USC's Nelson Agholor have been mentioned as players that could be the fourth receiver drafted this year, Perriman might get the call after putting on a show at UCF's pro day, where he ran a 4.25 40-yard dash.
"Let's be honest, you need a No. 1 (wide receiver) for this offense. ... We know the top two guys are going to be off the board and (Perriman) is the guy I like a lot. I liked him before he ran (his pro day) 40," said NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein on "Path to the Draft" Tuesday. "He's got some issues with his hands but we're talking about massive deep-speed ability. ... He has to learn to play to his timed speed. He doesn't do that just yet."
Perriman certainly has the potential to give the Miami offense a boost, and he might be what the Dolphins need in order to get over the hump and make the playoffs.