David Shaw: Stanford OL David Yankey 'good enough' to go pro

Stanford offensive lineman David Yankey is "good enough" to declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, Cardinal head coach David Shaw said Tuesday.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he left," Shaw said during his weekly press conference.
Yankey (6-foot-5, 313 pounds) is listed as a senior by Stanford but has a fifth year of eligibility next season because he played in only two games as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending injury. Yankey has been a stalwart on the left side of the Stanford line over the past three seasons, starting all 38 games in that span with stints as tackle and guard.
Yankey has been dominant at guard this season, helping pave the way for an offense that is averaging 203 rushing yards per game and has allowed only 10 sacks in 11 games.
While he does not possess the same nasty disposition as Stanford alum David DeCastro, the No. 24 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2012 NFL Draft, Yankey excels in all aspects of his craft and is especially effective pulling on the Cardinal's trademark power run play.