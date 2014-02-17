David Fales will throw at NFL Scouting Combine

Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel won't throw, and other top quarterback prospects such as Derek Carr, Blake Bortles and AJ McCarron have said they are undecided. The reason? Unfamiliarity with the receivers who will be running routes is the most common logic, at least for quarterbacks who don't have a medical reason not to throw. Fales isn't considered in the top tier of quarterback prospects, and thus isn't in as good a position to cherry-pick only the most favorable elements of his combine participation.