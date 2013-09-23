David Fales impresses, Taysom Hill struggles with passing

3. The USC defense continues to play dominant football: The Trojans' offense has struggled to score after the departure of quarterback Matt Barkley, but there's not much to complain about on the other side of the ball. On Saturday, the Trojans knocked off Utah State, 17-14, holding one of the most underrated offenses in the country well below its scoring average. (Utah State entered the game averaging 49.3 points.) The Trojans were once again led by the duo of senior outside linebacker Morgan Breslin and sophomore defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Breslin finished the game with four tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks, and Williams led the team with eight tackles and also contributed three tackles for loss. They harassed Utah State quarterback Chuckie Keeton consistently throughout the afternoon.