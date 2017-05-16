Darnold, Rosen, Allen: No sure-fire franchise QBs in next wave

That combination might appear a little odd based on James' position, but he demonstrates Adams' versatility and leadership skills and Foster's violence/physicality when he steps onto the field. He is one of the most active defenders I've studied at the position and his high-revving motor keeps him around the action no matter where he aligns on the field. In addition, he's a spectacular athlete with a size/speed combination that's uncommon for a "big" safety. I know this for a fact because James played on my 7-on-7 team at "The Opening Finals" in 2014, where he posted a 124 Nike rating based on his explosive output (6-foot-2, 200 pounds, 4.50 40, 35.5 vertical, 4.20 short shuttle, 41-foot power ball toss) as a high schooler. Considering how players continue to get bigger and stronger as collegians, James could be a workout warrior when scouts test him in workouts.