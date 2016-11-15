Dare to Compare: NFL comp for Washington State QB Luke Falk

Hasselbeck never led the league in passing yardage, touchdowns or quarterback rating, but he took Seattle to the playoffs six times, and all the way to the Super Bowl one of those years thanks to his accuracy, leadership and confidence, which are all traits I see in Falk. I think Falk might have some of the same interception issues that Hasselbeck did. However, I also believe in Falk's ability to attack on all levels of the field and operate with the type of calm that resonates with an NFL team looking for a capable leader who has winning traits.