Dare to Compare: NFL comp for Texas RB D'Onta Foreman

While Foreman's ability to create for himself with elusiveness is an advantage he has over many other big backs, it can also work against him. Foreman is still learning when to bounce a run outside to extend a play and when to drop his pads and finish off a run. Foreman recognizes yardage to be had and tries to go get it, but the speed of pro defenders will turn some of those bounced-rush attempts into runs for no gain or a loss of yards. Foreman will also decelerate into contact intermittently with no rhyme or reason. This was evident at times when Texas played Oklahoma last month. Foreman has just nine career catches and three drops. I can run that math for you if you like, but it's not great. Foreman has four fumbles this season and scouts are sure to lock in more closely on his ball security.