Dare to Compare: NFL comp for Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett

With any great athlete, sometimes the player can be too reliant upon natural athletic ability and explosion. Garrett has all the tools but needs to get better at stringing moves together and working with a pass-rush plan. Although he hasn't had to rely heavily on his hands as part of his pass-rush attack, he will find that skilled hands will be a necessity at the next level. He stays engaged with blockers longer than you want and can improve the consistency of his reaction time off the snap.