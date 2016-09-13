Dare to Compare: NFL comp for Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly

When I combine his bravado, arm strength, competitive nature, toughness and ability to operate outside of the pocket, Kelly reminds me of a young Tony Romo. Well, it's either Romo or Rex Grossman, but if his potential is realized, then Romo will be the right comp. Romo and Kelly each have the type of moxie that teams covet from their quarterbacks. With that moxie, however, comes mistakes and those issues are a part of their games, too. Like Romo, Kelly can extend plays with his legs and can still attack down the field, even when he roams outside of the pocket. Kelly's senior season will go a long way toward determining his draft stock, but he has the skills to compete for a starting job in the NFL.