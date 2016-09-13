Dare to Compare: NFL comp for Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly

Published: Sep 13, 2016 at 03:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein will "dare to compare" prospects to NFL players throughout the college football season. This week, he provides a scouting report and comp for Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, who'll face the Alabama defense on Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the weekend.

In my conversations with scouts, I'll often find that we have the same general opinion on a prospect with slight differences in terms of how much we like him. With Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly, I've noticed that I seem to be on an island.

In my opinion, the talent is obvious when you watch Kelly work. However, I've had more than a few discussions with scouts who aren't as sold as I am on Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Keep in mind that their reservations about Kelly might stem from the off-field issues he's had in the past and his reputation as being a bit of a hothead who can be difficult to coach.

Kelly, a four-star recruit out of high school, originally signed with Clemson but was dismissed in April of 2014 for conduct detrimental to the team. Kelly signed with East Mississippi Community College (the subject of the Netflix documentary series "Last Chance U") before landing at Ole Miss. Has Kelly matured over the last couple of years? Scouts can make that determination, but I'll give you insight into his game with my scouting report and NFL comp for him.

Strengths

Kelly is a confident, commanding presence in the pocket. He keeps the ball tucked under his ear and can explode into a throw with quickness. Kelly has very good arm talent. He can alter his release to account for sudden shifts and movements by the defense or his receivers. When it comes to arm strength, Kelly has more than enough.

Kelly throws with decent accuracy and has a fearless streak in him when it comes to challenging defensive backs. He's a feisty scrambler with good escape quickness and is comfortable throwing on the run. He rarely gets stuck on his first read and will bounce from read to read. Good foot quickness.

Weaknesses

Kelly's biggest issue is how excitable he gets while on the field. Kelly must learn to slow things down and respond with consistency when the action gets heated. At times, he suffers from poor short-throw accuracy when his mechanics and footwork break down.

The senior QB needs to learn to throw with better touch. There are times when he has way too much pepper on what should be easy pitch-and-catch throws. He has had a tendency to rush some throws rather than letting them come to him. He works primarily from the shotgun and will need to master the footwork necessary to play from under center.

NFL comp: Tony Romo

There are times when I watch Kelly and see the same kind of competitive spirit and bravado that I saw from Philip Rivers when he was the quarterback at North Carolina State. Yet, Kelly is a much better scrambler and overall athlete, so Ryan Fitzpatrick starts to feel like the right comp. Then again, Kelly's arm strength and ability to attack vertically surpasses Fitzpatrick's, so where does that leave us?

When I combine his bravado, arm strength, competitive nature, toughness and ability to operate outside of the pocket, Kelly reminds me of a young Tony Romo. Well, it's either Romo or Rex Grossman, but if his potential is realized, then Romo will be the right comp. Romo and Kelly each have the type of moxie that teams covet from their quarterbacks. With that moxie, however, comes mistakes and those issues are a part of their games, too. Like Romo, Kelly can extend plays with his legs and can still attack down the field, even when he roams outside of the pocket. Kelly's senior season will go a long way toward determining his draft stock, but he has the skills to compete for a starting job in the NFL.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW