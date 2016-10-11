Dare to Compare: NFL comp for Florida State RB Dalvin Cook

Cook has the build of an every-down back (5-foot-11, 213 pounds, per school measurements), but he's more of a slasher than an "impose-his-will" type of runner. Cook doesn't always accelerate into and through the tackle. He shows a willingness to give into the tackle a little too often. While Cook can run with some authority when needed, he might have to access that part of his game more often once he finds his way into the NFL, where he will be chased and tackled by speedier and more athletic defenders.