Dare to Compare: NFL comp for Florida State RB Dalvin Cook

Published: Oct 11, 2016 at 07:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein will "dare to compare" prospects to NFL players throughout the college football season. This week, he provides a scouting report and comp for Florida State's Dalvin Cook, who earned an A+ for his performance on Saturday vs. Miami.

I ranked Dalvin Cook as my No. 2 running back to watch heading into the season. His yards per carry, touchdowns and explosive rushes are down from last season, but he's still one of the best in the game at creating yardage for himself when his offensive line fails to step up.

Cook has also made a habit of cranking up some of his biggest performances in spotlight games. He hung 194 rushing yards on Clemson last season, averages 163 yards rushing per game against Florida and has 588 yards along with 6 total touchdowns in 3 games against rival Miami. Here's a look at what NFL evaluators will see when they watch Cook's tape.

Strengths

Cook runs with excellent patience and shows an ability to set his blockers up without doing much dancing in the backfield. Cook's quick-cut ability can torment linebackers who are overly aggressive in their pursuit. One of the things that will appeal to NFL teams is his ability to flourish in both zone (inside/outside) and gap schemes. When it's time to accelerate through the crease, he can flip the switch and get on top of linebackers before they know what hit them.

Cook can change direction with a degree of subtlety on the second level and rarely gears down much for his cuts. Because he maintains quality play speed, Cook can escape safety help and hit the big play. Cook had a touchdown run of 94 yards last year and has one of 75 yards this year. Cook hasn't been leaned on heavily as a receiver over the years, but his catch totals are up this year and he's made 4 catches for 25-plus yards so far in in 2016.

Weaknesses

Cook has the build of an every-down back (5-foot-11, 213 pounds, per school measurements), but he's more of a slasher than an "impose-his-will" type of runner. Cook doesn't always accelerate into and through the tackle. He shows a willingness to give into the tackle a little too often. While Cook can run with some authority when needed, he might have to access that part of his game more often once he finds his way into the NFL, where he will be chased and tackled by speedier and more athletic defenders.

Ball security was a concern for Cook over his first two seasons after putting the ball on the ground seven times during that span, but he's fumbled only once this season. Still, scouts are keeping a close eye on how Cook takes care of the ball.

Cook was found not guilty of punching a woman outside of a Tallahassee, Fla., bar last year, but teams figure to do a substantial amount of digging around the alleged incident.

NFL comp: Clinton Portis

Cook has good size, terrific burst, elusiveness, the ability to play in every scheme and the talent to play on all three downs. When I take into account his body type, playing style and projected potential in the NFL, I see former Miami Hurricanes running back Clinton Portis. I know, Seminoles fans ... and I'm sorry.

Now, keep in mind that I'm talking about the Hurricanes and Denver Broncos version of Portis and not the version that the Washington Redskins turned into a grinder between the tackles. Portis had phenomenal one-cut ability in Denver's zone scheme, with the ability to bury defenses once he surged past the second level. I see those exact traits in Cook. Lateral agility and field vision are other qualities that both running backs share. The one area where Portis excelled and where Cook has to improve is in blitz recognition and pickup.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW