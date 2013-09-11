DaQuan Jones has been dominant in the middle for Penn State

"I think, when you're talking to a young guy, a young big guy about losing weight, it's not always the easiest thing," Penn State coach Bill O'Brien said during his weekly teleconference. "... When you're in pro football, those guys, they have the three meals right there and they've got a nutritionist watching them. ... 'This is what you should have for breakfast. This is what you should have for lunch. This is what you should for dinner. This is what you should have for snacks.' I think that's a big part of it, too. DaQuan's a guy that's taken that to heart."