Dante Fowler to visit Titans and Jaguars

Florida defensive end Dante Fowler's hopes of being one of the top three picks in the 2015 NFL Draft face a key juncture after the UF pro day on April 7, as the former Gators pass rusher will take visits to the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
"I've been talking to some teams, but I haven't really done any visits just because of my pro day and how far it was pushed back," Fowler said. "But my schedule is going to be really busy after my pro day. The day of my pro day, or the next day, I have to go to the Jaguars, then after that, I have to meet with the Titans. Then, some other teams. Things will start picking up for me."
The Titans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and the Jaguars are slotted one pick later at No. 3. Either, conceivably, could make Fowler their top pick. But the consensus among all six NFL Media analysts who have posted mock drafts is that the Jaguars will tap Fowler to improve its pass rush.
With Jacksonville just an hour from Gainesville and loaded with UF fans, it's also a pick that would play well with the Jaguars' fan base. The Jaguars' defense compiled 45 sacks last year, tied for sixth in the NFL, so it's not as though the club is hurting for pressure on the quarterback. But a dynamic rusher off the edge could further help a pass defense that lagged last year with an NFL-worst six interceptions.