Dante Fowler to visit Titans and Jaguars

Published: Apr 03, 2015 at 02:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Florida defensive end Dante Fowler's hopes of being one of the top three picks in the 2015 NFL Draft face a key juncture after the UF pro day on April 7, as the former Gators pass rusher will take visits to the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

» Jeremiah: Fowler safest pick of NFL draft's edge rushers

Fowler revealed those visits are upcoming in a Q&A interview with mmqb.si.com.

"I've been talking to some teams, but I haven't really done any visits just because of my pro day and how far it was pushed back," Fowler said. "But my schedule is going to be really busy after my pro day. The day of my pro day, or the next day, I have to go to the Jaguars, then after that, I have to meet with the Titans. Then, some other teams. Things will start picking up for me."

The Titans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and the Jaguars are slotted one pick later at No. 3. Either, conceivably, could make Fowler their top pick. But the consensus among all six NFL Media analysts who have posted mock drafts is that the Jaguars will tap Fowler to improve its pass rush.

With Jacksonville just an hour from Gainesville and loaded with UF fans, it's also a pick that would play well with the Jaguars' fan base. The Jaguars' defense compiled 45 sacks last year, tied for sixth in the NFL, so it's not as though the club is hurting for pressure on the quarterback. But a dynamic rusher off the edge could further help a pass defense that lagged last year with an NFL-worst six interceptions.

» Draft Winds: Connecting draft prospects to NFL teams

The Titans are expected to favor USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams with the No. 2 pick.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW