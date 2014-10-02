Daniel Jeremiah: UCLA better off with Myles Jack on offense

Myles Jack's two-way action for UCLA has included far more snaps at linebacker than running back during his young career, but NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Bruins coach Jim Mora would be better off reversing the talented sophomore's role.
"I'd have Myles Jack toting the rock. ... If you're going to go both ways, you're sprinkling on one side of the ball. I'd be sprinkling (Jack) on defense, and I'd be garden hose on offense," Jeremiah said on the College Football 24/7 podcast. "He gives you that power, physical element."
Jack is UCLA's second-leading tackler with 22 stops, and has a team-high three pass break-ups, for a top-10 Bruins team that is unbeaten entering Saturday's home game against Utah. But NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks, who attended the Bruins' blowout win over Arizona State last week, was less than impressed with Jack's play on defense.
"I didn't see Myles Jack make an impact play. I didn't see him make a noticeable difference in their defense," Brooks said. "I think (linebacker Eric) Kendricks played really well, Ishmael Adams made plays, but Myles Jack to me didn't step up as a guy that was (in 2013) the (Pac-12) freshman of the year on both sides of the ball. I didn't see a dominant player when I was there watching him."
Jack made three solo tackles and broke up one pass against the Sun Devils.
Offensively, Jack has carried 10 times for 23 yards and a touchdown this season, but that might not be indicative of things to come. Last year, his impact on offense came toward the end of the season, as he compiled all 267 of his rushing yards over the Bruins' last four regular-season games.