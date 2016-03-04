Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

28. Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis: Lynch was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Tigers. He has a rare blend of size, arm strength and athleticism. He lines up in the shotgun in the Tigers' spread attack. His footwork is tough to evaluate because there are so many quick hitters and designed rollouts. He has a longer delivery but the ball jumps out of his hand. He has plenty of arm strength to fit balls into very tight windows down the field. His touch is inconsistent. He flashes the ability to make tough over/under throws in the middle of the field but he'll also gas up an underneath crosser unnecessarily. He is accurate on the move to both the right and left. He is a very skilled runner because of his size, speed and power. My two biggest concerns with Lynch are his inconsistent decision making and passing touch. Overall, Lynch has the highest upside of any quarterback in the draft but he's going to need time to develop. After watching Lynch at the NFL Scouting Combine, I see a significant gap between him and the top two QBs in the draft, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. That gap is reflected in these rankings.