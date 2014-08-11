Dana Holgorsen says lying in recruiting happens 'a bunch'

Nesbitt also quoted Holgorsen as saying he encourages recruits to ask WVU players a lot of questions about "how it really is here." The broader context of Holgorsen's remarks would appear to be about the nature of college football recruiting as a sugar-coated pitch that accentuates everything positive about a school and covers a program's blemishes better than Avon. But rival coaching staffs aren't beholden to proper context. Holgorsen's remark that "you lie in recruiting a bunch" is not only all they need to hurt the Mountaineers on the recruiting trail, but all they'll want, as well.