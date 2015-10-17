Dana Holgorsen: Corey Coleman is top player in college football

Baylor wide receiver Corey Coleman destroyed the West Virginia defense Saturday, and WVU coach Dana Holgorsen wasn't of a mind to put the blame on his secondary.
Instead, Holgorsen went into full deference mode, lauding the Bears' star junior as the game's most dominant player.
"(Coleman is) the best player in college football. You can put me on record with that," Holgorsen said, according to the Metro News' Allan Taylor.
If that's an exaggeration, forgive Holgorsen for it. Coleman caught 10 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-38 win, accounting for more than half of quarterback Seth Russell's 380 passing yards. For the season, Coleman already has 41 receptions for 877 yards and 16 touchdown catches. He set the Baylor record for touchdown catches in a single season on Saturday. Coleman has 16 -- he topped the mark of Tennessee Titans WR Kendall Wright (14).
The performance extended a remarkable streak for Baylor's most dangerous receiving threat, as he has caught at least two touchdown passes in six consecutive games. Over that stretch, he's averaged three per game.
Four NFL clubs -- the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers -- were on hand to scout the game. As a junior, Coleman could be eligible for the NFL draft in either 2016 or 2017.