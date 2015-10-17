Dana Holgorsen: Corey Coleman is top player in college football

If that's an exaggeration, forgive Holgorsen for it. Coleman caught 10 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-38 win, accounting for more than half of quarterback Seth Russell's 380 passing yards. For the season, Coleman already has 41 receptions for 877 yards and 16 touchdown catches. He set the Baylor record for touchdown catches in a single season on Saturday. Coleman has 16 -- he topped the mark of Tennessee Titans WR Kendall Wright (14).