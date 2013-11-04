Dan Sileo fired by Miami's WMEN after offensive tweet

A Miami radio talk-show host who is no stranger to controversy lost his job after he tweeted -- jokingly, he later said -- Sunday morning that he was offering a $1,000 bounty to any Miami player who would take out Florida State tailback Devonta Freeman if the teams met again in the ACC championship game.
In his tweet on Sunday, Sileo used a photo of Florida State defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan flashing the "U" symbol. But he referred to Freeman in the tweet. Freeman is a Miami native who scored two touchdowns in FSU's blowout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night. Freeman has been vocal about being passed up by his hometown school in the recruiting process, and he also flashed the "U" symbol during the rout.
Sileo later removed the original tweet, then later tweeted that he had been joking about the bounty.
Sileo already had been fired by Miami station WQAM for inappropriate tweets about Erin Andrews earlier this year and by Tampa radio station WDAE in March 2012 for racially insensitive comments about three black NFL free agents on the air. He also has been a talk-show host in California.
Sileo lettered as a defensive tackle at Miami in 1986. He played in 10 games as a rookie for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987. He has admitted to being a steroid user during his playing days.
