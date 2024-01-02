Around the NFL

Dan Quinn not concerned with head coaching buzz ahead of Cowboys playoff run

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The end of the NFL season jumpstarts the head coaching buzz as clubs planning to move on usually do so quickly following the campaign.

Of the hot head coaching candidates this cycle, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to get plenty of buzz as a veteran coaching option for a club looking for a leader with playoff experience.

With the Cowboys staring at the possibility of an NFC East title in Week 18 and what they hope will be a lengthy playoff run, Quinn isn't spending an ounce of energy fretting about coaching interviews.

Related Links

"I think it's important to know how to compartmentalize," Quinn said via the team's official website. "Fortunately for me, in that space, any preparation you would do on that is done over the summertime. If and when that time gets called, I would certainly be ready to discuss that at a moment's notice. It's pretty easy these days to compartmentalize. Quite honestly, the guys that I'm able to coach are a big reason why I wanted to be back here, so I'm not gonna let that moment miss one second."

Quinn pulled his name out of the running the past two coaching cycles to return to Dallas and is expected to be judicious once again during the 2024 process.

"I didn't want to see anybody else coaching these guys, and there was unfinished business in my mind," he said. "That was a big reason for me knowing that I had unfinished business with them, and I wanted to see that through as much as I could. I absolutely feel that way again. It's easy to compartmentalize when you stay here now. I live my life in that space anyway, so it's not as complicated as you might think."

If the Cowboys finish that business, Quinn will undoubtedly see his status as a head coaching candidate rise in the coming weeks.

Related Content

news

Jets aiming to end 15-game skid against the Patriots to close 2023 campaign

The New York Jets still have something to play for to close the 2023 NFL season. Sure, Gang Green clinched its fourth consecutive double-digit loss campaign and 13th straight season sans a playoff berth, but ending a 15-game losing streak against AFC East rival New England is on the players' minds this week.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey suffered mild calf strain, will miss Week 18 vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild calf strain and will miss the regular-season finale against the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell moving on from controversial Cowboys loss: 'I've got controlled fury'

Two days after his Lions lost to the Cowboys thanks in part to a controversial penalty on a two-point conversion, Dan Campbell is ready to move on to the Vikings in Week 18 and then the playoffs. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to start over healthy Kenny Pickett vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will start over a healthy Kenny Pickett in Saturday's regular-season finale against Baltimore, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Bears QB Justin Fields played one of his best games in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and the performance had the crowd at Soldier Field chanting his name for him to be the franchise QB going forward. 
news

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

After some pre-game smack talk from Ja'Marr Chase, the Chiefs secondary surrendered fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in the Bengals WR's five career games against K.C.
news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' loss to Saints: 'Doesn't matter who we played today ... we wouldn't have won the game'

After a loss that wiped out a shot to win the division with a week to spare, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said his team wouldn't have won no matter who they played based on their performance.
news

Jordan Love on Packers' Week 18 win-and-in scenario: 'Everyone remembers last year'

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in the exact situation that unfolded a year ago: Beat an eliminated division opponent at home in Week 18 to make the postseason tournament.