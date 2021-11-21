Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure.

Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.

While at Florida, Mullen's Gators reached the Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl in successive years and made the SEC title game in 2020. But this season, Florida is barely bowl-eligible (5-6, 2-6 SEC) with one game left to play -- against intrastate rival Florida State.

Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the Florida State game.