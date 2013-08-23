Damiere Byrd brings track-quality speed to Gamecocks

Nothing gets the attention of NFL scouts more quickly than raw speed.
And for whatever knocks any NFL club might have on Damiere Byrd's pro potential -- his size (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) or production (14 catches last year) -- his speed is beyond question.
In fact, he's the fastest player on the roster, writes postandcourier.com. That's a mouthful on a team that has a 275-pounder running under a 4.5.
Byrd said he's been timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.26. Though he wasn't a primary target for quarterback Connor Shaw last year, he did average a whopping 25.5 yards per catch, averaging about one catch per game. The Gamecocks track team isn't the same without Byrd, either. Byrd has been timed at 6.66 in the 60-meter dash.
The junior is expected to start for the Gamecocks this fall, and follow in the role of NFL draftee Ace Sanders, who also was on the small side. But Sanders' old cleats from last year -- 45 catches, nine touchdowns, and a 15.3-yard punt return average -- will be tough to fill.